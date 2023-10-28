Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after acquiring an additional 784,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

