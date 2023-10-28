AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of AECOM worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $74.81 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

