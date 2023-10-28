Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$574.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.0496614 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

