AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ AWIN opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. AERWINS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the first quarter worth $86,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

