AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ AWIN opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. AERWINS Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
