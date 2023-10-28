Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($6.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

AEMD stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

