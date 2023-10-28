Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Cut by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,985 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Aflac Trading Down 1.3 %

Aflac stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

