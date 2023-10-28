Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of Aflac worth $305,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.87.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

