AGCO Co. (AGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. AGCO's revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

