Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Agfa-Gevaert Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.81. Agfa-Gevaert has a fifty-two week low of C$2.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57.
About Agfa-Gevaert
