Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,552,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Agilent Technologies worth $306,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

