Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. Cormark raised their target price on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of AC opened at C$16.72 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.49.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

