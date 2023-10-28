Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $276.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.30. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

