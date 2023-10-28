Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $8.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKYA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $14.38.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 89.82% and a negative return on equity of 123.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frederic Pla bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 51.5% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 465,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,848 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 82.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 238,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

