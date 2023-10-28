Akzo Nobel to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

