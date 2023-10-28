Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 759,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after buying an additional 430,237 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after buying an additional 627,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,407,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 1,847,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.