Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Aldebaran Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Aldebaran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.

About Aldebaran Resources

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina.

