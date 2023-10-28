Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADBRF opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Aldebaran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74.
About Aldebaran Resources
