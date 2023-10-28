Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 74,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 81,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.73. 1,556,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,245. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

