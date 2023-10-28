Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTLW opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTLW. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares in the last quarter.

