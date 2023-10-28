Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares in the company, valued at $57,071,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

