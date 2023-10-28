Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ally Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Ally Financial by 424.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

