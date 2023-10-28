Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

DIVD opened at $27.66 on Friday. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46.

About Altrius Global Dividend ETF

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

