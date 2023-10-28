Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.