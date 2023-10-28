American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $82.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.37.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.