American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $141.25 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $138.77 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

