American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $151.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.63.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $138.77 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

