American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Stock Performance

Shares of AREB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

About American Rebel

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 31.40% and a negative net margin of 23.27%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

