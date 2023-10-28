American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

