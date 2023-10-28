Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

