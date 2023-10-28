Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABCB opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.15.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
