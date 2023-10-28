AMG National Trust Bank Has $343,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 34.1% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WM opened at $161.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

