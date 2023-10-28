AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $252,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 985 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

