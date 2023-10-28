AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $302.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.01 and its 200-day moving average is $327.86. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.98 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

