AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,465 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

