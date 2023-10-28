AMG National Trust Bank Sells 167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

