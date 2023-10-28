AMG National Trust Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 368,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.