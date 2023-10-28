AMG National Trust Bank Sells 76 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,780 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

