AMG National Trust Bank Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 47,660 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -408.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

