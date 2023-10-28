AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,056,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,081,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

