Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.94-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.77 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,578.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 103,862 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Amphenol by 20.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,251,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 208,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.