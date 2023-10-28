Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.94-$2.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

NYSE:APH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

