Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:COWS)

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COWS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

