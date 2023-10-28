Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $439.14

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.14.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $278.76 and a 1-year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

