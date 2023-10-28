Analyzing First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Southside Bancshares and First US Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 2.83 $105.02 million $3.35 8.14 First US Bancshares $40.96 million 1.19 $6.86 million $1.32 6.27

This table compares Southside Bancshares and First US Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Southside Bancshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and First US Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 29.88% 14.37% 1.39% First US Bancshares 15.73% 9.90% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats First US Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, credit accident, health insurance, and reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

