Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.12

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$37.12 and last traded at C$37.13, with a volume of 10736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AND has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.7590638 EPS for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total transaction of C$427,455.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
