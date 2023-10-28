Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $37.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.58.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

