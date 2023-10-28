APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 1.2%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. 560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

