AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AptarGroup by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

