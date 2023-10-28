Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

APVO stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

