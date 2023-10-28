Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,504 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIPFree Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 1.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 351,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

