Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,391 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 390.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,231,000 after acquiring an additional 344,759 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. 7,191,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,432. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

