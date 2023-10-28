Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.